Stay home, Stay safe not applicable in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :When the people across the world were being asked to Stay home, Stay safe, the same was not applicable to the people of occupied Kashmir who were even being targeted by Indian forces insides their houses.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Friday said that the lives and properties of the people in occupied Kashmir were unsafe due to heavy presence of Indian troops and police. The report said that barging into houses, harassing and arresting the inmates and vandalizing property was a routine matter for the occupational forces.

The report said houses of the Kashmiris were destroyed purposefully by Indian occupational troops.

It said, residential structures were destroyed and household goods were ransacked by the troops. The report pointed out that Indian troops had destroyed over 110,330 residential houses and structures since January 1989 till date.

"There was a sense of insecurity among the people of occupied Kashmir in every nook and corner. Kashmiris were targeted wherever they go and were physically and mentally tortured because of their identity. Kashmiri students were harassed in India and were even expelled from educational institutions," it added.