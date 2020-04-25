UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stay Order Against Bank Installment Collection Extended

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Stay order against bank installment collection extended

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended its stay order against collection of loan installment by a local bank from a citizen in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended its stay order against collection of loan installment by a local bank from a citizen in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition, filed by a citizen against the alleged harassment by a local bank for payment of the installment.

During the course of proceeding, National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) Chief Executive Rashid Bajwa appeared before the bench and adopted the stance that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had given one-year time for the payment of installments.

He said the NRSP had to take loan from commercial banks to give small loans to the people.

If the amount was not paid to the commercial banks, they could stop giving loans, he said.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the commercial banks in that regard.

The chief justice said the NRSP had raised a very important point before the court. The court asked the SBP's representative regarding its policy for the payment of installments.

The chief justice said the people did not know about the one year time for the payment of installments. He directed the NRSP to appoint focal persons at its regional offices to apprised the public about the one-year relief.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Loan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Rashid Islamabad High Court From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

51 seconds ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.