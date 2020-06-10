Stay order extended against 246 PSTs recruitment till June 13

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior civil judge Wednesday extended the stay order against 246 Primary school teachers (PSTs) recruitment in the district Abbottabad till June 13.

The court would hear the final arguments of the both sides and may announce its verdict on the same day of hearing.

Earlier, in the case, the district education officer Abbottabad and director of National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad were appeared before the court.

On February 21, a candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of senior civil judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs.

He pleaded the court that on the day of NTS test, the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all department concerned continued the test for the above-mentioned posts.