UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stay Order Extended Against Primary School Teachers Recruitment Till March 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

Stay order extended against Primary School Teachers recruitment till March 26

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Thursday extended stay order against 246 Primary School Teachers (OST) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till March 26, 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Thursday extended stay order against 246 Primary school Teachers (OST) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till March 26, 2020.

The representatives of District education Officer Abbottabad and Director National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad appeared before the court where the judge after hearing the arguments adjourned the case.

Earlier, the court also served notices to Directorate of Secondary and Elementary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Education Officer Abbottabad and Director NTS Islamabad to appear before the court on February 29 and explain how the PST test was leaked on the day when the paper was to be taken.

On February 21, a candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs as on the day of NTS test the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all concerned department continued the test and the recruitment process.

District Education Officer Abbottabad also issued the schedule of interview after completion of the test process on February 27 which was challenged and the court granted stay order.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Facebook February March 2020 All NTS Jobs NTS Court

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court seeks draft of PMTI bill on plea ..

4 minutes ago

ECB chief urges government action to deal with 'ma ..

4 minutes ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open scrapped by Miami-Dade County M ..

4 minutes ago

Adventure Tourism: 5th sports activity at Malam Ja ..

4 minutes ago

Lagarde slams 'complacency' of eurozone govts in v ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly cold, rainy weather prevailed in Balochista ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.