Stay order extended against Primary School Teachers recruitment till March 26

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Thursday extended stay order against 246 Primary School Teachers (OST) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till March 26, 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Thursday extended stay order against 246 Primary school Teachers (OST) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till March 26, 2020.

The representatives of District education Officer Abbottabad and Director National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad appeared before the court where the judge after hearing the arguments adjourned the case.

Earlier, the court also served notices to Directorate of Secondary and Elementary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Education Officer Abbottabad and Director NTS Islamabad to appear before the court on February 29 and explain how the PST test was leaked on the day when the paper was to be taken.

On February 21, a candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs as on the day of NTS test the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all concerned department continued the test and the recruitment process.

District Education Officer Abbottabad also issued the schedule of interview after completion of the test process on February 27 which was challenged and the court granted stay order.