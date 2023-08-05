‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before arrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chairman urges the party workers and supporters not to remain passive spectators but to actively participate in the pursuit of justice and freedom.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) In a poignant video message just moments before his arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan passionately appealed to the nation for solidarity and collective action.

Imran Khan, who was jail for three years in the Toshakhana case, was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Addressing the viewers, Imran Khan urged them not to remain passive spectators but to actively participate in the pursuit of justice and freedom.

Emphasizing that his fight was not for personal gain, he asserted that the struggle was for the betterment of the entire nation and the future of its children.

Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Imran Khan called upon the people to stand united against corruption and injustice.

As the nation grapples with the implications of the Toshakhana case and its impact on Pakistan's political landscape, the arrest of Imran Khan marks a significant turning point.