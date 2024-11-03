Stay vigilant, maintain preventive measures to curb dengue spread: Health Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Renowned health expert Dr. Atta Ur Rehman Sunday urged citizens to remain vigilant and continue implementing preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue fever.

Talking to a private news channel Head of the Dengue Control Program in Multan, Dr Atta Ur Rehman praised public support in curbing dengue cases and urged continued vigilance in maintaining clean environments. "By maintaining preventive measures and staying informed, we can protect ourselves, our families and our communities from the devastating impact of dengue fever", he added.

He expressed confidence that the number of patients in the dengue wards were decreased, adding that the government is taking all-out measures in this regard.

If any citizen experiencing symptoms of dengue fever, it is crucial to seek medical attention right away, Dr. Atta emphasized.

Anyone displaying symptoms should visit government hospitals, where treatment is provided free of cost, he said, adding that these hospitals have taken proactive measures to combat the spread of dengue fever by establishing isolated wards specifically designed for dengue patients.

Early diagnosis and treatment are vital in preventing severe cases and reducing the risk of fatalities, he mentioned and advised that do not hesitate to seek medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms like high fever, headache, muscle pain or rash.