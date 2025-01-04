Stays Orders, internal politics at JPMC causing severe shortage of staff : Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that free medical treatment is a fundamental right of all citizens; yet, millions of patients are being denied this right due to the failure to employ 2,025 new contractual workers.

Furthermore, 2,025 individuals are being denied their fundamental right to employment due to a court stay involving 19 employees of JPMC, according to a CM House communique.

Additionally, Prof. Shahid Rasul who is serving at JPMC for the last thirty years and as an Executive Director for the last three and a half year has been barred from functioning, resulting in the country's largest health facility facing significant challenges

The CM highlighted that the Sindh government has transformed JPMC/NICH/NICVD from 2,092 to 4,041 beds over the past 12 years and increased their annual budgets from Rs. 1.9 billion in 2011 to Rs. 25.75 billion in 2024.

In 2011, the bed capacity of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) was 1,185 with 2,339 employees. As of 2024, the beds capacity has increased to 2,208, but the number of permanent employees has decreased to 1,498, leaving only 509 clinical staff and only 37 Doctors with FCPS or equivalent qualification.

To manage the additional 1,023 beds, the Sindh government created 2,025 contractual clinical posts, including 563 posts for FCPS or equivalent Doctors, 878 post for nurses and 584 for technicians, to ensure 24/7 availability of staff and a specialist doctor in hospital and also to provide employment to our young qualified doctors and nurses, as stated by the chief minister.

He added that, considering the challenges, he has decided to manage two hospitals, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), through the this 13 Members Oversight Committee (OSC) which has been notified. OSC will ensure that hospitals operate efficiently so that no individual or group interferes with patients' fundamental rights, the CM said.

He also instructed his legal team to restore the Executive Director of JPMC to ensure that the largest hospital in the country can function properly in the public interest.

This first OSC meeting held at CM House on Saturday, attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, MPA Saleem Baloch, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary of Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary of Health Rehan Baloch, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Dr. Tariq Mahmood Professor Emeritus Radiation Oncology JPMC, Executive Director Prof. Tahir Saghir, Executive Director NICH Prof. Nasir Saleem Saddal, and others and approved the TORs of the Committee.

“The OSC for JPMC and NICH is authorized to make all decisions related to these hospitals for 25 years, from August 8, 2023, to August 7, 2048, till the Federal Government grants management and operational control to the Sindh Government.

The OSC is responsible for planning and managing all aspects, including human resources, to ensure quality medical care for patients and the education and training of doctors, nurses, and technicians”.

Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho informed the chief minister that, the Federal Government and the Government of Sindh entered into a 25-year Operating and Management Agreement on August 8, 2023. Around 19 out of 1,498 permanent employees of JPMC, still claiming to be Federal Permanent employees, have filed lawsuits based on false pretenses, leading to stay orders that negatively impact free patient care to millions of patients.

She further explained that since these institutions are under a 25-year operational contract, the provincial government cannot make permanent hires for Faculty positions that become vacant due to retirement. To meet the faculty needs of JPMC and NICH, it is suggested that all faculty requirements shall be fulfilled through JSMU over the next 25 years.

She also stated that worldwide faculty is a part of University and same successful model is practiced in Pakistan.

Therefore we cannot have a dual hierarchy. Faculty positions at University/JSMU has a higher grade compared to faculty position at JPMC. We have given promotions to all staff at JPMC/NCH in year 2011 to 2014 including 56 doctor of JPMC that include 37 doctors with higher qualifications who were promoted to teaching positions of Associate Professor / Assistant Professors. JSMU & JPMC should find some modus operandi to accommodate these at JSMU.

The chief minister appreciated the suggestion of this an incentive one grade higher faculty positions at JSMU for all 37 faculty position holders currently serving at JPMC.

Prof. Tariq Mahmood of JPMC briefed the committee on the Plan/Policy for a 25-year Operating and Management Agreement concerning government employees at JPMC and NICH, who were employed by the Federal Government before June 30, 2011 to ensure that no ones seniority is violated. Employment rules for new contractual employees at JPMC to manage the additional 1,023 beds created after 2011, covering positions for consultants, specialists, doctors, nurses, and technicians. Agreements to be signed between JSMU, JPMC, and NICH regarding the operation and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Chief Minister and Health Minister appreciated the dedicated employees of JPMC and NICH and suggested a Subcommittee comprising of four Members of OSC and nominees of health finance and law under the Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon VC JSMU to sort out the issues on ASAP basis to ensure timely best quality care to each and every patient.