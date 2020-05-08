UrduPoint.com
Stealing Electricity For ACs: 28620 Nabbed In One Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams had caught 28620 people who were running air-conditioners through stealing electricity during its ongoing drive against power pilferers across the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams had caught 28620 people who were running air-conditioners through stealing electricity during its ongoing drive against power pilferers across the South Punjab.

In light with special directions of Ministry of Energy, the checking of air-conditioner using consumers was commenced at 180 subdivisions across MEPCO region under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood from May- 28,2019. The teams had caught 28620 power pilferers and imposed over Rs 690 million fine over stealing 39.4 million electricityunits for running air-conditioners in a year till May-7,2020.

