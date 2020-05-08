Stealing electricity for ACs: 28620 nabbed in one year

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams had caught 28620 people who were running air-conditioners through stealing electricity during its ongoing drive against power pilferers across the South Punjab

In light with special directions of Ministry of Energy, the checking of air-conditioner using consumers was commenced at 180 subdivisions across MEPCO region under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood from May- 28,2019. The teams had caught 28620 power pilferers and imposed over Rs 690 million fine over stealing 39.4 million electricityunits for running air-conditioners in a year till May-7,2020.