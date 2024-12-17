STEAM Competitions Among 36 Districts' Students To Be Held On 18th
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The School Education Department (SED) on Tuesday ordered school administration of 36 districts in the province to send the results of successful candidates by December 19, after holding STEAM competitions on 18th.
It is worth mentioning here that a STEAM activity is a lesson that covers one of the core subjects: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM).
According to the details, on December 24, position holders in STEAM competitions at the provincial level will be awarded prizes. A ceremony will be held in Lahore in honor of the winning students in the STEAM competitions.
First position holders will be given one hundred thousand rupees as a prize, second position will receive 75 thousand rupees and third position will receive 50 thousand rupees. The School Education Department has formed committees for the results of the STEAM competitions.
STEAM Pakistan is a multi-strand project aimed to improve education through a phased approach. Its expected outcome is to improve learning for 5 million students, building the professional capacity among them.
