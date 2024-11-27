STEAM exhibition held in BNB girls college

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) STEAM exhibition was held at the Government Girls Begum Nusrat Bhutto College here on Wednesday.

Girl students presented their models on 'Science, Arts, Information Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Subjects'.

Commissioner Larkana, District Council Chairman Larkana, and professors of college appreciated the models of different phenomena of science, presentations of science, and history of islam on various models.

Speaking at the exhibition, Ijaz Ahmad Laghari, District Council Chairman Larkana, said, "After the college level, district level, regional level, and then provincial level, such an exhibition will be organized by the college education department, the purpose of which is to highlight the skills of the students."

He said, "By putting up this kind of exhibition, the students will get maximum benefit."

Commissioner of Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phull said the organizers of the exhibition had done well to hold the event, which indeed was a university-level show. It spoke of confidence and knowledge of students who had participated in its preparation.

He said that such kinds of co-curricular activities were essential to boost the confidence of students and help them explore the new vistas of knowledge.

Students would get inspiration from that, and their interest in practical learning would increase by seeing the models displayed in the exhibition, he added.

He said science education needed to be promoted so that the new generation could benefit from it and keep pace with the world. Science and arts exhibitions should be made part of the syllabus at all levels in educational institutions so that students could learn through them.

Principal Begum Nusrat Girls College Sameena Abro said students were bestowed with immense qualities that their teachers had discovered, polished, and given them the chance to demonstrate.

Prof. Altaf Abro, Regional Director of Government Colleges, said that holding a science exhibition was a good step to train students in their subjects practically.

"Colleges always played their due role in practical teaching to students. A large number of students, faculty professors, regional directors, and others also appreciated the exhibition," he added.