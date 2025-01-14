Open Menu

STEAM Exhibition Held To Showcase Students Innovative Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM

An intra-district Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) exhibition was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, where students from 12 boys and girls colleges in Larkana district showcased their innovative projects

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An intra-district Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) exhibition was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, where students from 12 boys and girls colleges in Larkana district showcased their innovative projects.

The event was organized by the Government Colleges of Education Department, with Government Nusrat Bhutto Girls College, Government Girls Degree College Larkana, and Martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College of B-Ed Education Larkana being some of the participating institutions.

Director General Colleges Sindh, Naveed Rab, praised the students, saying that the girls, in particular, have proven themselves to be future scientists who will serve the nation.

He emphasized the importance of hands-on experience, stating that making models and projects enhances students' abilities and provides practical knowledge.

Rab expressed hope that these students will go on to serve the nation in various fields and bring pride to Sindh and Pakistan.

The exhibition was attended by Chairman District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, principals of various colleges and education department officials.

The event marked the conclusion of the STEAM exhibition in Sindh, with a large number of students participating and showcasing their talents.

