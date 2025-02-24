STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Shaheed Benazir Abad Regional STEAM Festival was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Government Degree College Football Ground, Nawabshah on Monday.

The event was graced by Shehryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Ammar Shah, Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Naveed Rab Siddiqui, Director General Colleges Sindh, Naseer Jogi, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Education, and Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, District Election Commissioner inaugurated the festival.

Officials from the education department and distinguished guests from various walks of life were also present on the occasion. The guests visited different stalls and interacted with students, appreciated their efforts, and even experienced the science farming lab, where an expert engaged with students in shifts, fostering curiosity and enthusiasm for science.

The event was organized by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Govt of Sindh in collaboration with the Thar Education Alliance (TEA).

In the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Commissioner SBA, Shahryar Gul Memon shared that seeing young children present innovative ideas and science models on artificial intelligence, climate change, and the future of Pakistan in 2100 is a testament to their intelligence, creativity, and forward-thinking mindset.

Their curiosity and vision of students demonstrated a level of advancement that is truly inspiring. This was not just an opportunity for students but a glimpse into a future shaped by their brilliance, where they will lead the way with groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

A festival reputable science organizations including Space academy, STEM Club Pakistan, and Pakistan Science Foundation were actively engaging students and participants through hands-on activities, practical demonstrations, and immersive learning experiences.

In a panel discussion on ‘The Future of STEAM Education’ Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Regional Head of Shaheed Benazir Abad, Imam Bux Arisar, said that SEF is playing a vital role in providing access to education for deprived communities. He said that many SEF schools in remote areas have been affected by disasters, but in response, we launched learning camps to ensure uninterrupted education. He said that we also connected children with microsoft and embraced digitalization to equip them for every challenge. Our commitment remains unwavering because every child matters.

While talking in the panel, Shanaz Lakho said that education is the foundation of life and highlighted how the pandemic, natural disasters, and other challenges have deeply impacted children’s mental well-being. She stressed that STEAM education plays a crucial role in fostering practical skills and boosting children’s confidence. By equipping young minds with hands-on learning experiences, we empower them to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an ever-changing world.

Speaker Lala Rukh said the experience of the pandemic, emphasizing how closely we witnessed its impact. She noted that during this time, many children faced social isolation. However, the Sindh government took swift action and played a crucial role in ensuring that these children never felt alone. This intervention speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of the Sindh Education Department, its minister, secretary, and other key stakeholders.

Others urged everyone to take ownership of this mission, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in shaping a more inclusive and supportive educational environment.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, recognizing the winners for their outstanding achievements.

