STEAM Pakistan, NED join hands to improve learning outcomes of students of govt schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):STEAM Pakistan, a program of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFEPT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NED University of Engineering and Technology to improve the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools.

The MoU aims to enable collaboration between universities, schools, and communities to impact mathematics and science learning experiences.

Under this partnership, students enrolled in government schools will visit NED University to learn about different fields of study and will also participate in engaging STEAM outreach activities such as Maths Circles, STEAM Clubs, Safeer or guest speaker sessions conducted by the university in their schools.

NED will also host students and teachers from the schools for competitions, talks, and teachers' hubs sessions to further encourage interest and learning in STEAM.

To improve STEAM learning outcomes in partner government schools, NED University will undertake several activities, that include conducting university tours for students, leading Safeer guest speaker sessions on STEAM, and hosting STEAM-a-thons.

The STEAM Pakistan program Policy Unit will provide technical support to NED University for these program activities. Additionally, the program will connect with relevant teams from other partner universities of STEAM Pakistan for sharing experiences and support.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at NED University's campus, and the event was attended by distinguished guests Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor NED University; Ghazanfar Hussain, Registrar NED University; Dr. Saad Qazi, Dean Electrical and Computer Engineering, NED University; Dr.

Fouzia Khan, Chief Advisor and Additional Secretary of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department and STEAM Pakistan Lead Salman Naveed Khan and Sana Kazi.

Speaking at the event, Sana Kazmi, Head of STEM Policy Unit (Sindh), said: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with NED, an institution renowned for its excellence in engineering and other STEAM disciplines in Pakistan. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to advance STEAM education in government schools that lack adequate resources. We anticipate with great interest the engagement between our schoolchildren and top engineering students, which we believe will inspire and motivate both groups to realise their full potential in STEAM." Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor of NED University said: "We are all interested and excited to be a part of the STEAM Pakistan program. But as a Pakistan's premier engineering institution, we emphasise on making this collaboration high impact, sustainable and meaningful. We are already miles ahead in various STEM engagements and look forward to make this collaboration beneficial for the society and the country." The collaboration will also involve conducting guided field trips and hosting STEAM camps or hackathons for students of partner government schools.

NED University will also play a role in supporting content development for maths and science popularisation and provide opportunities to NED University faculty and students to conduct research on STEM initiatives at partner government schools.

The partnership is an important step towards promoting STEAM education in Pakistan and improving the learning outcomes of students in government schools.