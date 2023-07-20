Open Menu

STEDA Decides To Hire Third Party Testing Institute For Teachers' Licencing Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Sindh Teachers Training Education Development Authority (STEDA) has decided to take the test for teachers licensing through a third-party testing agency in the month of September

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Teachers Training education Development Authority (STEDA) has decided to take the test for teachers licensing through a third-party testing agency in the month of September.

This decision was taken in a STEDA meeting chaired by Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday in which Secretary school Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Executive Director of STEDA Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah, Zindagi Trust's Shahzad Rai and others were present.

The meeting discussed the progress and implementation of the Teachers' Licensing Policy.

The meeting also decided that the rules must be followed for hiring third-party testing institutes for teachers' licensing.

The minister said that the advertisement will be issued by the next week for hiring services of the third-party testing institute.

Sardar Shah said that merit will be taken into account in all cases in the process of bidding and pre-qualification of the testing institute.

The meeting was told that after the pre-qualification of the testing institute, the test for teacher licensing will be conducted in the month of September.

Teachers who pass the licensing test will be given promotions and other privileges, the meeting informed.

