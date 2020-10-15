Steel bridge over Indus to connect Muzaffargarh with Rajanpur

Work on assembling and construction of a new steel bridge was in progress over river Indus in tahsil Jatoi to considerably reduce distance between districts Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur for speedy transportation of goods and commuters

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Work on assembling and construction of a new steel bridge was in progress over river Indus in tahsil Jatoi to considerably reduce distance between districts Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur for speedy transportation of goods and commuters.

Incharge mechanical wing of highways department Kora Khan told reporters on Thursday that the project was initiated keeping in view the public complaints. He said that government desired that the project be completed soon after the flood season is over.

He said that Punjab highways department would meet the target by completing the bridge on time. The bridge would facilitate people of Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan by ensuring that they reach their destination in comparatively short duration.