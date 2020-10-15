UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel Bridge Over Indus To Connect Muzaffargarh With Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Steel bridge over Indus to connect Muzaffargarh with Rajanpur

Work on assembling and construction of a new steel bridge was in progress over river Indus in tahsil Jatoi to considerably reduce distance between districts Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur for speedy transportation of goods and commuters

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Work on assembling and construction of a new steel bridge was in progress over river Indus in tahsil Jatoi to considerably reduce distance between districts Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur for speedy transportation of goods and commuters.

Incharge mechanical wing of highways department Kora Khan told reporters on Thursday that the project was initiated keeping in view the public complaints. He said that government desired that the project be completed soon after the flood season is over.

He said that Punjab highways department would meet the target by completing the bridge on time. The bridge would facilitate people of Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan by ensuring that they reach their destination in comparatively short duration.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Jatoi Government

Recent Stories

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

7 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

7 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

7 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace in region: Sheikh R ..

7 minutes ago

KP Taekwondo trials to select team for National Ch ..

7 minutes ago

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.