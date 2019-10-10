UrduPoint.com
Steel Cutting Ceremony Of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher Tugsbeing Built For Pakistan Navy At Karachi Shipyard

Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) Steel Cutting Ceremony of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher Tugs being built for Pakistan Navy, was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) on 10 Oct, 2019. Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani HI(M) graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, Corporate Sector and KS&EW.

The Tug has an overall length of 21 meters with a displacement of 255 tons. It has maximum speed of 10 knots and propelled by 2 Diesel Engines. It is fitted with a very robust fendering arrangement for all round tugging operations. It has also a unique fendering below waterline to ensure safe movements of submarines.

On the occasion, the Honorable Chief Guest said that it is indeed a loud manifestation of indigenization policy being pursued by MoDP. He appreciated Karachi Shipyard for their valuable contribution towards attaining goal of self-reliance in the field of ship building. He highlighted an important segment of marine industry i.

e. fishing industry and said that KS&EW has full capacity to construct modern fishing trawlers / boats and urged provincial governments to revamp this area through potential of this solitary shipyard of the country. .

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem SI(M) in his welcome address thanked Pakistan Navy and MoDP for their continued support. He said that in the past KS&EW has already constructed various tugs ranging from 10 to 40 Tons Bollard Pull capacities. He highlighted that in parallel to the Ship Repair and Gen. Engineering activities, various shipbuilding projects including 1500 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Fast Attack Craft (Missile) No. 4 for PN and Bridge Erection Boats for Pakistan Army are being executed. Preparation of mega projects of construction of 4 submarines and 2 MILGEM Class Corvettes for Pakistan Navy are being made. He assured that KS&EW is committed to complete these challenging projects on time, meeting international quality standards.

