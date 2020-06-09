UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of MILGEM Class Corvettes Held At KS&EW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Steel cutting ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvettes held at KS&EW

The Steel cutting ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvettes constructed for Pakistan Navy held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem graced the occasion as Chief Guest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Steel cutting ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvettes constructed for Pakistan Navy held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The contract for four MILGEM class corvettes for Pakistan Navy with concurrent Transfer of Technology (ToT) was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state owned Defence contractor firm in 2018. The ToT entails construction of two corvettes at Turkey while another two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). This steel cutting ceremony is the first MILGEM class corvette being indigenously constructed at Karachi Shipyard in collaboration with Turkish Defence firm.

The MILGEM Class Corvettes will be state-of-the-art Surface platform equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and Combat Management System.

These ships will be among the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy and will significantly contribute in maintaining peace, stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking at the occasion, General Manager Ship building, Commodore Muhammad Jahanzeb Ahasn highlighted that the technical support for the indigenous mega project is provided by ASFAT Inc. He underscored the deep rooted friendship with brotherly country Turkey for joint collaboration in field of indigenous warship construction with Pakistan Navy other defence sectors.

The ceremony was attended by officials of Pakistan Navy, dignitaries and representatives of ASFAT Inc, Turkey.

Related Topics

Karachi India Pakistan Navy Technology Turkey 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 630 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more de ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 712 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Emirates adds Kabul to list of passenger destinati ..

1 hour ago

Masdar, Uzbekistan Government sign PPA agreement t ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Expo 2020 Dubai enhance cooperation

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.