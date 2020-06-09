Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette Held At Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works

Steel Cutting Ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvettes constructed for Pakistan Navy held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem graced the occasion as Chief Guest

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020) Steel Cutting Ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvettes constructed for Pakistan Navy held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The contract for four MILGEM class corvettes for Pakistan Navy with concurrent Transfer of Technology (ToT) was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state owned Defence contractor firm in 2018. The ToT entails construction of two corvettes at Turkey while another two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). This steel cutting ceremony is the first MILGEM class corvette being indigenously constructed at Karachi Shipyard in collaboration with Turkish Defence firm.

The MILGEM Class Corvettes will be state-of-the-art Surface platform equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and Combat Management System.

These ships will be among the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy and will significantly contribute in maintaining peace, stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking at the occasion, the General Manager Ship building, Commodore Muhammad Jahanzeb Ahasn highlighted that the technical support for the indigenous mega project is provided by ASFAT Inc. He underscored the deep rooted friendship with brotherly country Turkey for joint collaboration in field of indigenous warship construction with Pakistan Navy other defence sectors.

The ceremony was attended by officials of Pakistan Navy, dignities and representatives of ASFAT Inc, Turkey.