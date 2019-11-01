UrduPoint.com
Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warships For Pakistan Navy Held At China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:21 PM

Steel cutting ceremony of twowarships of Type 054 A/P Frigates Project being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard China

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) Steel cutting ceremony of twowarships of Type 054 A/P Frigates Project being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard China. Chief Naval Overseer (CNO) China, Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navyand President China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) jointly performed the steel cutting of the two of the Frigates.

While speaking at the occasion,the Chief Guest highlighted that this programme is yet another manifestation of time tested and ever growing Pak-China friendship. He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of CSTC team in this important programme.

Type-054 A/P ships are the state of the art frigates equipped with modern Surface, Subsurface and Anti air weapons and sensors. Once constructed, these shipswill be the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy which will strengthen its capability to meet future challenges and maintain peace, stability &power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

The ceremony was also attended by officers of Pakistan Navy and representatives/officials of China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Hudong Zhonghua shipyard.

