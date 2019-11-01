Steel cutting of 2 modern warships for Pakistan Navy held at China

Steel cutting ceremony of two warships of Type 054 A/P Frigates project being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Steel cutting ceremony of two warships of Type 054 A/P Frigates project being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard China

According to a press release of Pakistan Navy Media Directorate issued here on Friday, Chief Naval Overseer (CNO) China, Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy and President China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) jointly performed the steel cutting of the two Frigates.

While speaking at the occasion, the chief guest highlighted that the programme was yet another manifestation of time tested and ever growing Pakistan-China friendship.

He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of CSTC team in this important programme.

Type-054 A/P ships were the state of the art frigates equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti air weapons and sensors.

Once constructed, these ships would be the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy which would strengthen its capability to meet future challenges and maintain peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

The ceremony was also attended by officers of Pakistan Navy and representatives, officials of China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Hudong Zhonghua shipyard.