UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel Industry Demands Exemption From Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Steel industry demands exemption from lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Executive Committee (EC) Member Pakistan Steel Millers Association, Haji Zubair Ali demanded the government, like construction industry, steel industry should also be exempted of lockdown.

In a press release issued here Friday, he said that the industry has not only helped provide employment rather also depositing billions of rupees in head of taxes, duties and sales tax in the national exchequer. Therefore, he said that they should also be granted relief.

He said that the operation of the construction industry is impossible without steel sector.

Haji Zubair Ali demanded of the Federal government for exempting steel industry from the lockdown to provide steel to the construction industry and restored the employment of the millions of technical staff and daily wage labourers.

He further demanded waiver in taxes and inclusion in the construction industry relief package to steel industry to mitigate the impact of Corona virus on the sector. He also called for relief in utility bills for a period of three months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

3 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

56 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.