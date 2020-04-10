Steel industry demands exemption from lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Executive Committee (EC) Member Pakistan Steel Millers Association, Haji Zubair Ali demanded the government, like construction industry, steel industry should also be exempted of lockdown.

In a press release issued here Friday, he said that the industry has not only helped provide employment rather also depositing billions of rupees in head of taxes, duties and sales tax in the national exchequer. Therefore, he said that they should also be granted relief.

He said that the operation of the construction industry is impossible without steel sector.

Haji Zubair Ali demanded of the Federal government for exempting steel industry from the lockdown to provide steel to the construction industry and restored the employment of the millions of technical staff and daily wage labourers.

He further demanded waiver in taxes and inclusion in the construction industry relief package to steel industry to mitigate the impact of Corona virus on the sector. He also called for relief in utility bills for a period of three months.