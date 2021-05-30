Steel Industry sealed in Khyber over emitting thick black smoke

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A steel industry in Shakas area of Khyber District has been sealed over polluting environment by emitting thick black smoke billowing over a vast area of Phase-7 of Hayatabad Township.

The steel industry, Meezan production, has been sealed by Deputy Commissioner Khyber in pursuance of directives of Chief Secretary KP, Dr. Kazim Niaz, says a press statement issued by Sarhad Conservation Nature (SCN).

The residents of Hayatabad Phase-7 shared a video of thick smoke being emitted by the steel industry. The Chief Secretary while taking notice of the situation, directed DC Khyber to take action and ensure public safety, adds the statement.

In the video thick black smoke being emitted from the industry located in very close vicinity of residential area is clearly visible hovering over homes at Phase 7 of Hayatabad Township.

Residents of Hayatabad have highly hailed Chief Secretary and administration of Khyber district for taking notice of this serious issue seriously threatening their health and causing several breath related problems.

Sohaib Ahmad, a deweller of Hayatabad, apprised APP that smoke emission from steel industries of Shah Kas and Hayatabad Industrial Estate is an old issue and residents are in touch with administration requesting them to resolve the problem.

He also disclosed that steel industry is Khyber District has shown compliance to the laws and installed some indigenous equipment to contain smoke, but units in Hayatabad Industrial Estate are not showing abidance to safety rules.

He also appreciated efforts and cooperation extended by Rehan Afridi, owner of a steel Industry in Shah Kas, in convincing his colleagues for installation of smoke controlling equipment.

Sohaib said the industrial units of chick board in Hayatabad should also realize the problem being faced by residents of the township due to smoke emission.

He also requested Chief Secretary to take a review of performance of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) which is responsible for ensuring clean and green environment in the city and have to take action in case of violation of laws.