Steel-melting factories sealed on violation of environmental laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Monitoring team of district West - Karachi sealed two steel melting factories located on Manghopir Road on the grounds of spreading pollution.

The action was taken on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Director General of SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, said a spokesperson of the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department Sindh on Wednesday.

The SEPA Monitoring team found that the production activities of both Zemson Steel and Diamond Steel were emitting large amount of dark black smoke, which also contained harmful gases and caused severe damage to the surrounding environment and the health of the residents.

Both factories did not comply with environmental laws, nor did they have any system in place to reduce the harmful effects of their emissions.

In the light of the above facts, the SEPA team locked both the factories on the complaints of the residents of the area.