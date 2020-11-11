UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel-melting Factories Sealed On Violation Of Environmental Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Steel-melting factories sealed on violation of environmental laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Monitoring team of district West - Karachi sealed two steel melting factories located on Manghopir Road on the grounds of spreading pollution.

The action was taken on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Director General of SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, said a spokesperson of the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department Sindh on Wednesday.

The SEPA Monitoring team found that the production activities of both Zemson Steel and Diamond Steel were emitting large amount of dark black smoke, which also contained harmful gases and caused severe damage to the surrounding environment and the health of the residents.

Both factories did not comply with environmental laws, nor did they have any system in place to reduce the harmful effects of their emissions.

In the light of the above facts, the SEPA team locked both the factories on the complaints of the residents of the area.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Road

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 21 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

4 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as lo ..

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.