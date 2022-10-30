UrduPoint.com

Steel Mill Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Steel mill sealed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday sealed a steel mill for causing environmental pollution and smog in Kot Radha Kishan.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Ahmed Mohal, Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Laraib Aslam along with environment protection department team visited the MA Steel Mills and sealed it for causing smog and environmental pollution.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, the Assistant Commissioner said the district government was taking strict action against smoke emitting factories, brick kilns and industrial units and no leniency would be exercised in this regard.

