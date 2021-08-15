UrduPoint.com

Steel Mill Sealed Over Spreading Pollution In Dargai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A monitoring team of district administration Malakand Sunday sealed a steel melting factory located in Dargai over pollution the grounds of spreading.

The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Altaf Ahmed Sheikh.

The monitoring team led by Assistant Commissioner Fawad Khattak inspected Premier Steel Mill and found that the production activities of the mill were emitting large amounts of dark black smoke, which also contained harmful gases and caused severe damage to the surrounding environment and the health of the residents.

The factory did not comply with environmental laws, nor did they have any system in place to reduce the harmful effects of their emissions.

