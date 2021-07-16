Steel trader looted

(@FahadShabbir)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) ::Dacoits on Friday stormed a steel trading agency and looted million of rupees in a larceny incident occurred within limits of University Town Police Station.

Local police said that two dacoits entered into a steel trading agency near Quresh mor and trained guns on the owner and four workers and deprived him of Rs 1.

5 million.

Culprits managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Police has lodged report and started probe into the incident.