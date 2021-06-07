UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel Unit Permanently Sealed For Operating Clandestinely During Late Hours In Khyber District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Steel unit permanently sealed for operating clandestinely during late hours in Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A steel unit that was closed in Khyber district a week earlier for emitting poisonous black smoke, was raided again and permanently sealed for operating clandestinely during late hours.

Teams of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) KP and District Administration conducted a joint raid on Sunday and found the mill operating despite sealing of its production area on May 30.21.

Meezan Steel unit in Shahkas area of Khyber District had been sealed a week earlier over polluting environment by spewing thick black smoke that hovers over a vast area of Phase-7 of Hayatabad Township.

On Friday, the residents of Phase 7 of Hayatabad approached a high ranking official of KP and apprised him about violation of official order and clandestine operation of the unit causing suffocation in nearby residential area.

The raid was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Khyber, DG EPA, Deputy Director Legal EPA and Junior Analyst EPA who found that the machinery was tactfully operated despite sealing of the premises and reseal the unit.

The district administration has also issued directives to Hayatabad Police Station to keep a check on the unit and report if there is any violation by the unit after the government's action.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.