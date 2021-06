Steel unit permanently sealed for operating clandestinely during late hours in Khyber District

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A steelunitthat was closed in Khyber district a week earlier for emittingpoisonous black smoke, was raided again and permanently sealed for operating clandestinely during late hours.

Teams of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) KP and District Administration conducted a joint raid on Sunday and found the mill operating despite sealing of its production area on May 30.21.

Meezan Steel unitin Shahkas area of Khyber District hadbeen sealeda week earlierover polluting environment byspewingthick black smokethathoversover a vast area of Phase-7 of Hayatabad Township.

On Friday, the residents of Phase 7 of Hayatabad approached a high ranking official of KP and apprised him about violation of official order and clandestine operation of the unit causing suffocation in nearby residential area.

The raid was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Khyber, DG EPA, Deputy Director Legal EPA and Junior Analyst EPA who found that the machinery was tactfully operated despite sealing of the premises and reseal the unit.

The district administration has also issued directives to Hayatabad Police Station to keep a check on the unit and report if there is any violation by the unit after the government's action.