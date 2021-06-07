Steel unit re-sealed for operating clandestinely during late hours in Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A steel unit that had been sealed in Khyber district for emitting poisonous black smoke a week earlier, has been raided again and re-sealed for operating clandestinely during late hours.

Teams of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) KP and District Administration conducted a joint raid on Sunday and found the mill operating despite sealing of its premises on May 30.

Meezan Steel unit in Shakas area of Khyber District had been sealed a week earlier over polluting environment by spewing thick black smoke that hovers over a vast area of Phase-7 of Hayatabad Township.

The residents of Phase 7 of Hayatabat, on Friday approached a high ranking official of KP and apprised him about violation of official order and clandestine operation of the unit causing suffocation in nearby residential area.

The raid was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Khyber, DG EPA, Deputy Director Legal EPA and Junior Analyst EPA who found that the machinery was tactfully operated despite sealing of the premises and reseal the unit.