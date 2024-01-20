Steer Through Time With My Suzuki My Story And Win Exciting Prizes!
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Jan, 2024) Suzuki, the most popular and trusted car brand in Pakistan, has once again invited its customers to share their most cherished Suzuki moments as the season of stories returns with My Suzuki My Story Season 4. This exciting opportunity takes you back in time and allows you to relive your nostalgic memories while providing a chance to win some amazing prizes.
The best part is that you can share your stories in any regional language of your choice, making it more inclusive and allowing you to express yourself in your preferred language.
The theme for season 4 is "Yeh Kahaniyan Hain Hamari," which invites the audience to share their life-changing moments with Suzuki. Whether you have taken your Suzuki bike from the roads to the mountains, gone on a sudden friends' trip in your Suzuki vehicle, or commuted daily to your workplace, it's your story.
You're the captain of the ship, or in this case, your Suzuki vehicle.
Season 4 of MSMS is calling out to all the talented individuals who wish to participate. Entries can be submitted in various formats, such as photos, videos, written pieces, and audio files. The most creative and interesting stories will be awarded big prizes, such as an Alto 660cc as the first prize, a trip to Europe as the second prize, and a GSX-125 as the third prize.
Are you the one? Follow these steps to submit and win:
- Rethink of your special Suzuki memory
- Choose Photos, Video, Docs, Audio and be creative for your story.
- Submit Your Entry And Win Exciting Prizes
So, grab this opportunity to excel and what you need to do is write your story, submit it to www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk, upload your entry, and win big! Hurry up and submit now.
