Open Menu

Steer Through Time With My Suzuki My Story And Win Exciting Prizes!

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

Suzuki, the most popular and trusted car brand in Pakistan, has once again invited its customers to share their most cherished Suzuki moments as the season of stories returns with My Suzuki My Story Season 4

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Jan, 2024) Suzuki, the most popular and trusted car brand in Pakistan, has once again invited its customers to share their most cherished Suzuki moments as the season of stories returns with My Suzuki My Story Season 4. This exciting opportunity takes you back in time and allows you to relive your nostalgic memories while providing a chance to win some amazing prizes.

The best part is that you can share your stories in any regional language of your choice, making it more inclusive and allowing you to express yourself in your preferred language.

The theme for season 4 is "Yeh Kahaniyan Hain Hamari," which invites the audience to share their life-changing moments with Suzuki. Whether you have taken your Suzuki bike from the roads to the mountains, gone on a sudden friends' trip in your Suzuki vehicle, or commuted daily to your workplace, it's your story.

You're the captain of the ship, or in this case, your Suzuki vehicle.

Season 4 of MSMS is calling out to all the talented individuals who wish to participate. Entries can be submitted in various formats, such as photos, videos, written pieces, and audio files. The most creative and interesting stories will be awarded big prizes, such as an Alto 660cc as the first prize, a trip to Europe as the second prize, and a GSX-125 as the third prize.

Are you the one? Follow these steps to submit and win:

  1. Rethink of your special Suzuki memory
  2. Choose Photos, Video, Docs, Audio and be creative for your story.
  3. Submit Your Entry And Win Exciting Prizes

So, grab this opportunity to excel and what you need to do is write your story, submit it to www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk, upload your entry, and win big! Hurry up and submit now.

Related Topics

Pakistan Europe Vehicle Car All From Suzuki Share Best

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

3 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

3 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

3 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

4 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

6 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

6 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

7 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

7 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

8 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan