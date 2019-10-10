UrduPoint.com
Steering Committee Constituted For Restoring Historic Position Of City

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Punjab government has constituted steering committee on Walled City Project (WCP) aiming at restoring historic position of the city with Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi designated at its chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab government has constituted steering committee on Walled City Project (WCP) aiming at restoring historic position of the city with Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi designated at its chairman.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, MPA Zaheer-ud-din Aleezai and DC Amir Khatack were included as member and secretary of WCP steering committee respectively. The development came to surface on special initiative of Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, it was said.

Secretary Local Government & Planning and Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu were also made members of committee.

Nadeem Qureshi vowed in his statement that WCP would perform activity in real terms and spirit. He hinted at initiating new and state of the art development projects to restore centuries-old distinction of the city. Historic gates and buildings among dying sculptures would be refurbished through master plan of the project, he informed.

