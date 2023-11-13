Open Menu

Steering Committee Decides Academic Year For Sindh Schools From April 15, Colleges From Aug 01

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Steering Committee for education in Sindh on Monday decided to start the new academic year for schools across the province from April 15, 2024, while the new academic year for colleges will start from August 01, 2024.

This decision was taken in the Steering Committee meeting chaired by Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain.

The Secretary school Education department and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the start of the new academic year in Schools and colleges across the province while schedules of the examinations, holidays, and other important issues were reviewed.

The meeting also decided that the new Academic year for Schools will start from April 15 while in Colleges new year will commence from August 01, 2024.

The Steering Committee also decided that vacations for summer and winter schedules will remain the same.

According to the decision, the annual Examination for Matriculation will commence in the first week of May, and Intermediate exams will begin in the last week of May 2024.

The result of SSC part II will be announced on July 31 and the HSC part II result will be announced in the second week of August 2024, the Steering Committee decided.

