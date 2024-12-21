Steering Committee directs Aviation Ministry to expedite completion of IIA outsourcing process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the Steering Committee on outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

The Steering Committee directed Ministry of Aviation to expedite the completion of the outsourcing process for the Islamabad International Airport, a Deputy Prime Minister Office news release said.

The committee decided to approve the recommendation of the Pakistan Airports Authority that the bidder was technically qualified for outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb and senior government officials attended the meeting.