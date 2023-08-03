Open Menu

Steering Committee Discusses Legal Migration Opportunities To EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources Development Sajid Turi and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday co-chaired inaugural meeting of PM Steering Committee on Legal Migration Opportunities to European Union countries.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Fatemi and representatives of NAVTTC, Overseas Employment Corporation, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Pakistan Software Export board, Higher education Commission, Federal Investigation Agency, TEVTA (Punjab) and NUML.

The meeting reviewed progress and discussed opportunities as well as challenges.

The steering committee stressed the need for better coordination on skills development and certification, language proficiency and importance of regulations.

The participants also underscored the importance for curbing illegal migration.

