Steering Committee meets to finalize Budget 2024-25 for GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Steering Committee for Gilgit-Baltistan held its inaugural meeting to reach consensus on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, with Federal Minister Amir Muqam in attendance, said a press release.

Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan, Minister for Planning, Minister for Finance, and Hafeez ur Rahman joined the meeting virtually.

The committee reviewed various proposals and discussed the Public Sector Development Program for Gilgit-Baltistan, allocating increased funds for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Sanaullah announced that the federal government has prioritized development programs in Gilgit-Baltistan, in line with the Prime Minister's special instructions.

The government has allocated funds for key sectors, including health, education, communication, energy, and others, to ensure the region's progress.