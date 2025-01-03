Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills

The fourth meeting of the Steering Committee for the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP) 2023-26 on Friday convened at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The fourth meeting of the Steering Committee for the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP) 2023-26 on Friday convened at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here.

The session was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairperson of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan with the Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani also in attendance, said a press release.

Executive Director of NAVTTC, Muhammad Aamir Jan, briefed the committee on the program’s achievements in 2023-24, highlighting the successful training of thousands of youth across the country. The program's strong emphasis on international certifications and enhanced employability has enabled participants to compete effectively in both local and global job markets.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui underscored the critical importance of skill-based education, stating, "Skills represent the education of the future—they are the cornerstone of a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan."

The roadmap for the revised program was also presented to the committee for approval. It included ambitious plans to train 60,000 youth across 11 key sectors, focusing on creating employment opportunities both within Pakistan and internationally.

For the first time, training in banking and finance will be introduced, which is expected to create job opportunities for students with a commerce background.

Participants also suggested scaling up the Matric Tech Program and integrating green skills to promote sustainable development.

Chairperson of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan praised NAVTTC’s efforts, noting the Prime Minister’s recognition of its role in uplifting the nation’s youth and fostering employment opportunities. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to initiatives that provide meaningful opportunities for the younger generation while contributing to the country’s economic development.

In a separate but equally significant event on the same day, NAVTTC and the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) signed an agreement for the development of a Training Lifecycle Management System (TLMS).

The TLMS, a key component of NAVTTC’s E-Learning roadmap, is designed to provide real-time access to data on student progress, institutional performance, trainer efficiency, and course outcomes.

It will also offer students and stakeholders seamless access to course content. In the longer term, the system aims to expand NAVTTC’s training capacity through self-paced learning, assessments, and the gamification of learning materials.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, underscoring the importance of this initiative in modernizing Pakistan’s skill development ecosystem.