Steering committee reviews 'Dhi Rani' programme

The fourth meeting of the Steering Committee for CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Dhi Rani' programme was held here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The fourth meeting of the Steering Committee for CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Dhi Rani' programme was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, with the participation of Chief Minister’s Political Advisor Zeeshan Malik, Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar, DG Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, and other committee members.

During the meeting, DG Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan provided a detailed briefing on the preparation of the 'Dhi Rani' programme. The committee approved applications of nearly 50 deserving couples from Lahore and discussed strategies for organizing mass weddings in the first phase.

A total of 1,500 couples will be married in the initial phase, starting from Lahore.

A Service Level Agreement was signed between the Social Welfare Department and Bank of Punjab to facilitate the distribution of financial assistance. Newlywed couples will be given Rs. 100,000 via ATM cards, with special preference given to daughters of orphans, destitute, and disabled individuals. Additionally, couples will receive daily-use household items as wedding gifts.

The Punjab government is allocating Rs. 1 billion for the program, marking a revolutionary step towards supporting deserving families.