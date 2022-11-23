UrduPoint.com

Steering Committee Reviews Eradication Of Viral Infections In Goats, Sheep

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Steering committee reviews eradication of viral infections in goats, sheep

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :An online meeting of the steering committee on the national prevention programme of 'Peste des petits ruminants' (PPR) was held here on Wednesday. PPR is an acute or sub-acute viral disease among goats and sheep, characterised by fever, necrotic stomatitis, gastroenteritis, pneumonia, which could cause death some times.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Secretary for National food Security whereas Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock Dr. Asif Suleman Sahi attended the meeting along with the relevant officers.

Director General (Research) Dr. Sajjad Hussain briefed the meeting about measures taken to control the PPR in Punjab. He said the vaccine production capacity of Veterinary Research Institute Lahore had been increased.

The Additional Secretary (Technical) apprised the meeting that a vaccination campaign, launched three years ago, had resulted in a clear reduction in the incidence of the disease.

Dr. Asif Sulaiman Sahi said the government was committed to eradicating this disease from the province of Punjab. An integrated disease surveillance system was working in Punjab with the help of a smart mobile application, he added.

The Additional Secretary (Technical) informed the meeting that special committees had also been formed for prevention of disease at the division level.

Deputy Secretary (Technical) and Director Communication also participated in the meeting whereas Director General Livestock (South Punjab) attended the event through video-link.

