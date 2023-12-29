Open Menu

Steering Committee Reviews Progress Of Wheat Productivity Enhancement Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Steering Committee reviews progress of wheat productivity enhancement project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The 5th meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee on "Wheat Productivity Enhancement Project" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development, Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary was briefed about the physical and financial progress.

Representatives from relevant departments and section of P&D attended the meeting.

