Steering committee reviews progress on outsourcing of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The 10th Meeting of Steering Committee on outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence and Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, officials from board of Investment, Civil Aviation Authority and a team from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), according to a press release.

The IFC team presented a progress report on the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport and informed that healthy competition between various consortia, comprising local and foreign investors, is expected on July 15, 2024, which is also the bid closing date.

The steering committee also reviewed progress on outsourcing of Lahore and Karachi airports and was satisfied with the work done so far.

As per the plan, concession structure for the two airports will be ready by mid-August this year.

The meeting ended with the expectations that outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport would eventually result in improved and world-class service standards along with enhanced customer experience.