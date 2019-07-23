Steering Committee to maintain balance in capacity building of MPAs: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Monday said that steering committee would go in balance with the assistance of national and international donors regarding capacity building of provincial assembly in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Monday said that steering committee would go in balance with the assistance of national and international donors regarding capacity building of provincial assembly in Peshawar.

The minister expressed these views, while sharing a meeting of steering committee on capacity building of members of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was participated by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangladesh, members provincial assembly, Nigaht Orakzai, Asiya Asad, Asiya Khatak, Shagufta Malik, Zaheer Shah, Ravi Kumar and secretary to provincial speaker Attaullah.

During the meeting, Secretary to Speaker briefed the meeting about the legal status and historical perspective of the steering committee.

On this occasion, the Law Minister directed the secretary to present legal documents and representation regarding the current projects about the capacity building by national and international donors, in order to judge the importance of such capacity building projects and if possible to make it further improved.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan instructed the concerned officers to issue a circular to all concerned that all donors will arrange capacity building training after consultation with steering committee.

He added that such training were of great significance, therefore, a proper procedure must be followed.

Law Minister stated that MoU with donors must be ensured where it is needed and next meeting of the committee will be arranged soon.