ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday said that the immediate way to revive Pakistan's economy is to steer the youth in the right direction.

Addressing the ‘Digital Safar’ ceremony arranged by Tech Valley Pakistan with other partners at a local hotel, the federal minister said that Pakistan has a total population of 240 million out of which around 150 million are youth.

“Pakistan is blessed to have a major chunk of population comprising youth and if they are equipped with the best education and skills, can play a pivotal role for reshaping the country's economy”, the minister said.

He said that thousands of our IT graduates are compelled to go abroad due to lack of opportunities to excel.

Emphasizing the need to impart skilled based education to youth, the minister stated that skilled people are required in Japan, Germany, Spain and other developed countries.

We have to equip our youth with the skills in line with modern requirements so that they can contribute to the country's development.

Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman, Chairman PTA, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz; Kyle Gardner, Government Affairs and Public Policy Lead for Google South Asia; Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley; and the Minister of the School Education Department, Punjab also attended the event.

Digital Safar has already empowered over 100,000 students, aged between 9 to 14 years old, and trained more than 1,000 teachers.

By 2025, the program aims to reach an additional 200,000 students and train 2,000 master trainers from public and private schools across Pakistan including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan.

This success underscores the power of collaboration in preparing young people for a brighter digital future.

By equipping them with essential skills and promoting responsible digital citizenship, the program significantly contributes to narrowing Pakistan’s digital skills gap.

Expressing optimism about Digital Safar, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “We are committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring online safety in Pakistan. By providing free internet access and devices, we ensure that every student can benefit from Digital Safar’s resources and acquire quality digital education. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering digital literacy and skills among our youth and supporting the vision of Digital Pakistan.”

During the event, Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley, stated, “Our goal is to create a digitally literate Pakistan where students evolve from mere consumers of technology to innovative creators. The success of Digital Safar exemplifies the profound impact that strategic collaborations can have in realizing this vision. By working together, we are fostering a new generation equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital era.”

Also sharing thoughts on the occasion, Farhan S. Qureshi, Country Director, Google Pakistan said, Digital Safar exemplifies Google’s commitment to empowering young people with the digital skills they need to succeed. By collaborating with dedicated partners like Tech Valley and Jazz, we’re not only fostering digital literacy and online safety but also nurturing a generation of critical thinkers and problem solvers. Google is incredibly proud to be part of this initiative, and we look forward to witnessing the continued impact of Digital Safar as it reaches even more students and teachers across Pakistan.”