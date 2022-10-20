UrduPoint.com

STEM Education To Produce Future Entrepreneurs: CS GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Chief Secretary GB on Thursday said the government of Gilgit Baltistan has introduced Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics' (STEM) Education, entrepreneurship and Computer Education in public schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary GB on Thursday said the government of Gilgit Baltistan has introduced Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics' (STEM) Education, entrepreneurship and Computer education in public schools.

He said that for this mega project, 100 Technology Fellows (computer teachers) have been hired through a rigorous hiring process. He also added that these 'Tech fellows' would go through 24 days of training which started here, today, in High school No.1.

While talking to media, he said the experts from Learn o bots and Rupani Foundation would conduct these trainings.

He said that these Tech fellows would teach STEM Education, Entrepreneurship and Computer Education to students of various grades in 200 government schools.

The purpose of this project was to enable the students of GB to emerge as entrepreneurs and digitally advanced, which ultimately would help them in making better career choices, he said, adding the content for these projects was prepared by famous experts having extensive experience.

