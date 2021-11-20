STEM & IT Expo at University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday

Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) will organise one-day STEM & IT Innovations Expo 2021 "Innovative Trends in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Information Technology" at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday, Nov 25, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) will organise one-day STEM & IT Innovations Expo 2021 "Innovative Trends in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Information Technology" at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday, Nov 25, 2021.

According to Deputy Director Science Centre Faisalabad Muhammad Hasnain, STEM & IT Expo will help promote science in society. Students of 50 educational institutions will participate in the Expo and present their over 200 innovative projects in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Information Technology.

Registration for the Expo would be totally free of cost while cash prizes and certificates will also be awarded to best project holders.