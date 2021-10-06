UrduPoint.com

STEM Project To Refurbish Science Education Paradigm In Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:22 PM

STEM project to refurbish science education paradigm in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme will help refurbish and revamp the science education paradigm in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme will help refurbish and revamp the science education paradigm in Pakistan.

The minister was addressing the inaugural function of the STEM project at the Presidency.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) selected the schools under this programme on the basis of merit which would be equipped with modern facilities and laboratories along with training the faculty.

He said his ministry will soon launch the National Science and Technology Innovation Policy and a Startup Policy which will bring a technological revolution in the country.

He said all this work is being done through the patronage extended by the President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli stressed the need to focus on socioeconomic development projects in the country and enhancing the potential of the youth.

He said President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been patronizing for the development of the science and technology sector in the country.

He said he was fully supported by the MoST secretary and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) chairman in the STEM project.

He said his ministry has selected the schools included in this programme on the basis of merit, not political affiliation.

He said the prosperity of Pakistan is associated with this programme.

Under STEM, 50 schools have been selected which represent the whole country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. These schools will be equipped with modern facilities and laboratories while faculty will also be trained.

He said the scope of such educational projects will be extended to the whole country while a monitoring system will also be set up for its success.

He said a road map will be drawn up under which the graduates of these educational institutions will be educated up to universities as well as given scholarships for higher studies abroad.

Shibli said in the first phase, the STEM programme will be introduced in 50 schools where laboratories will be set up, teachers will be trained and these schools will be affiliated with the university.

The minister congratulated the heads of the educational institutions selected in the project.

Earlier, PSF Chairman Dr Shahid Baig while outlining the project, said the field of science and technology plays an important role in the economic development of any country.

He said the project, being supported by China, will not only educate the students but also provide training to the faculty.

MoST secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir and heads of science and technology institutions and scientists also attended the function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Education China Road Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Merit Packaging Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance ..

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

8 minutes ago
 A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability ..

A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability: Expressing Yourself with the ..

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

52 seconds ago
 38th male, female district Abbottabad Naat Khawani ..

38th male, female district Abbottabad Naat Khawani competition concluded

54 seconds ago
 Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties re ..

Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties reported

57 seconds ago
 President to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh

President to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.