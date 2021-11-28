STEM project to serve as catalyst for capacity building of young generation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The innovative Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) project being implemented by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) will serve as catalyst for capacity building of the young generation, enabling them to play their due share in socio-economic development of the country.

"The project proposal titled "Launching of STEM in Pakistan" was approved by the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of Ministry of Science and Technology in the month of August at a total cost of Rs 993.784 million with 36 months duration", an official of PSF told APP on Wednesday.

The STEM project, officially launched by President Arif Alvi, will be executed all over the Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with close liaison and consultation of provincial authorities and ministries.

Giving the details of the project, the official informed that initially "50 pure Government Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs)" will be selected from the country through nominations by the respective provincial governments.

Selection of HSSs for STEM has two-fold advantage, first these schools are administrated by a single Head up-to grade-12 and second usually the HSSs have fewer resources as compared to Model schools and colleges. STEM project will also play an important role in overall development of the school system.

The official informed that the selection of students for STEM education would be based purely on aptitude of the students.

Mini STEM FABLABs will be established in the existing buildings/infrastructure of 50 Higher Secondary Schools, on the pattern of internationally acclaimed digital fabrication labs while grant would be provided to each HSS for maintenance of STEM Lab.

Training modules on STEM education with integrated teaching approach will be developed for Matric (SSC level) and F.Sc. levels.

Under the project, local training on STEM will be provided to 200 science teachers (four from each HSS, two from Secondary and two from higher secondary level).

The master trainers/resource persons/pedagogy experts/lead trainers for local teacher training workshops will be paid while 200 science teachers nominated for STEM on account of rendering services for STEM students and Mini-STEM Lab (FABLAB) project will also be given honorarium.

The official informed that international partnership will be developed with educational institutions of the countries, who have developed expertise in STEM education and International training on STEM will be provided to 60 teachers/science managers (50 teachers+10 Science Mangers/officers) in three years.

The official said that `Hi STEM FABLABs' will be established in each of the five universities and grant will be provided to five universities for maintenance of STEM Lab.

As many as 10 professors will be nominated; two from each university will be obtained through university authorities for supervision/mentorship of STEM students and will be paid honorarium for their services.

Each Higher Secondary School will be attached to nearby university. At an average 10 STEM schools will be attached to one university out of the five universities. STEM university shall ensure access to the Hi-STEM lab for the STEM students of all attached schools.

A Pilot scale STEM academy will be established at PSF as Project Management unit for project implementation, the official added.

395/C:snk/P:snk/L:mub/E:mub/I:anm/R:anm