UrduPoint.com

STEM Schools Project To Prove Game-changer: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

STEM schools project to prove game-changer: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Science Foundation was going to launch a program today which in his view will be a game-changer.

In a tweet, the minister said the project was designed to convert 450 government schools into STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) schools because the country cannot change unless government schools were modernized.

He said that he was glad that despite the delay, the project was becoming a reality today.

He said that after the initial 450 schools, more a more schools will follow this model.

Fawad Hussain said that universities have been asked to adopt schools and improve the quality of science education at the school level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

9 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

9 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

9 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.