STEM Training for young minds concludes in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The STEM Training, one of the three modules to be taught to young minds, was concluded here Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony held in this regard, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the trainers who would impart their learning to the students had been well equipped with both the theoretical and practical phase of this module with special focus on hands-on training.

He said that STEM was undoubtedly the present and the future of the world and its proper pedagogy would certainly equip the young generation to secure admissions in top universities and not only secure but also create high-paying jobs which as an aftereffect would push the economy of Gilgit Baltistan to new heights.