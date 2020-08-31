Step afoot for provision of jobs: Achakzai

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Monday said it was our mission to serve people and address their legal issues on top priority in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Monday said it was our mission to serve people and address their legal issues on top priority in respective areas of the province.

He said comprehensive plan was being made to ensure provision of jobs to youth on merit basis so that they would utilize their capabilities for betterment of the country including Balochistan, saying that provision of employments could help to remove backwardness from the province.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him at his office.

Minister said process of development was being continued in respective areas including rural areas, saying that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was paying special attention on all districts to develop them for welfare of public.

He said, problems would be resolved after completion of growth schemes in the areas adding that important projects were started for development of the Agriculture Sector for which provision of tractors, pipelines to farmers and construction of ponds included in the schemes.

The purpose of measures is to increase production of agriculture in the areas of the province, he said.

The delegations also informed the Minister about their problems and also gave applications regarding issues being faced by them in the areas.

Zamark Khan Achakzai also gave instructions on the occasion of application to address their problems.