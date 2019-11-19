Step afoot to achieve target of sustainable development in Balochistan: Zahoor Buledi

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Tuesday said incumbent provincial government was taking all possible measures to achieve target of durable development of Balochistan for interest of public.

He said efforts were underway to provide all basic facilities including healthcare, education and clean water supply to people in province, despite capacity of all departments would be enhanced to reduce poverty from the area.

Finance Minister expressed these views while addressing at the forum on role of Parliamentarian Civil Society and Academia for acquisition of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local hotel. It was organized by UNDP Balochistan Development Network and Planning and Development (P&D) Department.

SDGs Task Force's Convener Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) Majabin Shiran, NasrUllah Zaray, Zenat Shahwani, Chairperson of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind, beside government personalities, civil society leaders, academia officials and various other people attended the forum.

Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel said government was working sincerely to fulfill all objectives of SDGs, saying we were taking practical steps to meet the needs of Balochistan and to improve quality life of people.

They appreciated efforts of UNDP for achieving the goals of SDGs, saying government wants to work with civil society to address public issues for prosperity of province.

Speaking on the occasion, UNDP Balochistan's official Zulfiqar said government would work with Balochistan to gain targets of sustainable development, despite we also play our due role in enhancing capacity of government departments and uplifting capabilities of youth for betterment of province.

BDN Chairman Amjad Rasheed said purpose of organizing the forum in collaboration with UNDP was to mobilize civil society and academia to achieve the goals of durable progress.

SDGs Unit P&D's Chief and Balochistan University's professor Faiza expressed their views regarding important of the forum.