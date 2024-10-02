Step afoot to activate MERC 1122 for medical aid to people: Says DG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Director General (DG) of Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) 1122 Dr Mir Noorullah Musakhail on Wednesday said that measures were being afoot to activate MERC 1122 and expand it to other National Highways for the provision of first medical aid to people in case of accidents.

Talking to APP, he said that about 22 centers of MERC 1122 are fully operational on national highways across the province.

He said that the MERC 1122 would be further activated and expanded to other highways under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Dr. Mir Noorullah Musakhail said that in October 2019, Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) 1122 were established.

From that day till today, the fully trained staff of MERC 1122 provided a first response in case of accidents or emergencies on national highways N25, N50, N85, N65 and N70 of Balochistan, he said.

From October 2019 to September 2024, Merck has collected data of accidents on the national highways of the province so that these data are being tested, he said.

He said that 53457 accidents have occurred in Balochistan during the last 5 years, in which 73084 people were injured and 1327 people lost their lives.

He said that 24206 OPDs have been conducted in 1122 MERC centers so far and first aid has been provided to the people.

He said that currently there are 22 active centers on 5 national highways of Balochistan, while more new centers would be set up and made active soon so that other highways could be monitored and medical assistance to be provided to people in case of accidents.

He said that in Balochistan, most accidents are caused by motorcycles, the rate of which is 82 percent, the rate of accidents of large vehicles is 6, while the rate of mishaps of small vehicles is 12 percent.

MERC 1122 is tasked with providing first aid to the victims of accidents on the national highways and transporting them to the hospital while living in limited resources, he said.